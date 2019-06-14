Virginia June Prather - 1921 - 2019

Virginia June Prather passed away June 14, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born March 3, 1921, in Tonganoxie, Kansas, to Willis E. and Rosella (McNulty) Peters, and was the oldest of three children. The family moved to Spearman, Texas, in 1932, where she graduated high school in 1938. She married John LeRoy (J.L.) Prather in Borger, Texas, in 1939. Before moving to Oregon in 1949, the family lived in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. In 1953, the family moved to McMinnville. June worked in retail for 35 years. She enjoyed dancing, reading, traveling, gardening, playing cards and volunteering at the Senior Center. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women, the Elkettes, St. James Catholic Church and the St. Helen’s Circle.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Willis E. and Rosella Peters; sister, Wilma Johnson; brother, Walter (Red) Peters; husband J.L. Prather; and son, Jack Prather. She is survived by her son, Richard (Dick) Prather; daughter-in-law, JoAn; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Donations may be made to the charity of choice. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.