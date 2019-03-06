Virginia Joy (Redner) McLeod - 1926 - 2019

Virginia Joy McLeod passed away March 6, 2019, in her Brookdale apartment. She was born February 6, 1926, in Vernonia, Oregon, to Gustave and Cleta (Davis) Redner. Virginia was raised in Patton Valley on a dairy farm and attended Seth School, a one-room grade first through eighth school. She then attended Gaston High School for two years before going on to Vernonia High for her junior /senior years, graduating in 1942.

Virginia married her childhood sweetheart, John F. McLeod Sr., after he returned from WWII on Feb. 12, 1947. They settled in Yamhill and raised four boys. She spent her time as a professional housewife, raising a big garden, canning and preserving, and being the host for the neighborhood boys.

She and John moved to McMinnville in 1982 and then to Brookdale in 2001. Virginia was an active member of her Brookdale community.

She is survived by her four boys, J. Franklin Jr. (Nadia), Wayne (Marcia), Joe (Leslie) and David (Peggy); three step-sisters, Carlea Herman, Susan Jones and Marie Redner; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Henderson House in McMinnville, Oregon.