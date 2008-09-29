Violet Stapleton 1924 - 2023

Violet Stapleton was born January 14, 1921, in Scranton, North Dakota. She lived in Montana, Wyoming, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She finally ended up living in Sheridan, Oregon.

She was first married in 1941, and then married Walter in 1958. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2008.

Violet had nine children; 18 grandkids; 35 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandkids. She is survived by four children, Roger

(Bernetta), Rodney (Anita), Beverly (David), and Gene.

Violet passed away quietly at Friendship Health Center in Portland, where she had wonderful care for the last seven years.

She will be laid to rest January 13, at Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Odd Fellows Lodge in Sheridan, Oregon.