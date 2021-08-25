Violet Rieder 1949 - 2021

Violet Cley Rieder, 72, lost a valiant battle with cancer on Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021, at the OHSU Medical Center in Portland. Everyone who knew Violet (Vi) would describe her as the kindest person they knew. She had a gift for making others feel at ease and able to speak and share their thoughts and feelings with her. Violet meant a lot to so many different people and will be greatly missed.

Violet was born February 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Oregon, the daughter of the late Murray A. Frye, Frances (Betty) P. (Poe) Frye Clapshaw and Dale W. Clapshaw. She grew up and received her education in the Yamhill community, having attended the Yamhill-Carlton High School Class of 1967 and graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1968. It was in high school Violet started to pursue her love of sports and played volleyball and softball.

Violet worked at Yamhill-Carlton Grade School as an instructional aide for many years. She loved helping kids learn and build confidence in themselves. She also coached girls’ youth basketball and softball teams, teaching her players to believe in themselves. For the past 20+ years, Violet had been working at Frye’s Action Athletics and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with customers and her co-workers. Vi and her sister, Marine, started Frye’s Action Athletics women’s slow-pitch softball team in 1977-78 which spanned nearly three decades of playing. Violet hung up her glove about 12 years ago.

Among her special interests, she loved being outdoors camping, hiking, gardening, going to the beach and, especially, watching her grandchildren participate in all their activities. She also enjoyed going to the movies, reading, and being everyone’s mom; whether they wanted it or not, she eventually won them over. There was nothing more important to her than her family and friends and being a grandma.

Violet was preceded in death by her father, Murray Frye; mother, Betty Clapshaw; her dad, Dale Clapshaw; her sister, Susanne (Sue) Frye; and her brother, Gary Clapshaw.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Tiffany and Steve Reimann of Yamhill, Oregon, Benjamin and Sharon Rieder of Chicago; her siblings and their spouses, Jerry and Laura Frye of Forest Grove, Oregon, Sally Krouth of Hurricane, Utah, Barbara Kaston of Newberg, Oregon, Sharon and Dan Frantz of Sunriver, Oregon, Marine and Mickey McBeth of Carlton, Oregon, and Mark and Julie Smith of McKinleyville, California. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Taylor Reimann, Tiger Reimann and Ruby Rieder; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. September 2, 2021, at Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove, Oregon. There will not be a reception at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

The family suggests that remembrances in her memory may be contributions to Juliette’s House, Attn: Gift Office, 1075 S.W. Cedarwood Ave., McMinnville, OR 97128.

To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family, go to

www.fuitenrosehoyt.com. Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.