Victoria (Vicki) Louise Moehlmann 1946 - 2024

Victoria (Vicki) Louise Moehlmann was born June 29, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon, and she passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, surrounded by her loving family in her McMinnville home.

Vicki is survived by her spouse of 28 years, Ken Moehlmann; her two sons and their wives, Matt and Tamara Noble of Redmond, Oregon, and Mark and Audrey Noble of Scio, Oregon; as well as three step-children, Brad Moehlmann of Creswell, Oregon, Angela Wasson of Lyman, Wyoming, and Cynthia Andrew of McMinnville. Vicki had 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Vicki is also survived by her older sister, Barbara Wilson of Dayton, Oregon; and older brother, Barry House of McMinnville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh House and Joy (Watkins) House.

Vicki graduated from McMinnville High School in 1964, and completed one year at Merritt Davis Business College in Salem, Oregon. Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. Vicki enjoyed sewing, quilting and cooking. She loved to make quilts and sewing projects for her family. She loved spending time with her church family and friends.

Vicki’s absence and smiling face will be deeply missed by her family and community. Her legacy of faith, love, and kindness and the imprint she has left on her family and everyone who has met her will forever be a source of comfort.

A celebration of Life for Vicki will be held at noon, Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Unionvale Countryside Church.

