Vicki Lundmark 1943 - 2020

Vicki Rae (Marshall) Lundmark, age 77, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020, surrounded by family in Bend, Oregon.

Vicki was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to Donald and Ellen Marshall. She was raised in McMinnville, Grants Pass, Seattle and Dayton. After graduating from Amity High School in 1961, she worked for Oregon Mutual in McMinnville. Later, she worked as a medical transcriptionist for The Doctors Clinic in Salem, Bend Memorial Clinic, and Dr. Zirker in Bend, along with various other medical facilities in Salem and Bend. She raised two children, Clint Lundmark of Portland and Craig Lundmark of Bend.

Over several decades, Vicki cherished bringing the entire family together at her home for holiday celebrations, most notably the yearly Christmas gathering. She was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Humane Society of Central Oregon and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards with her friends, gardening, cooking and seeing her family as much as possible. Vicki's beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be fondly remembered by anyone who knew her.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ellen Marshall; and her brother, Norman Marshall. She is survived by her children, Clint Lundmark and Craig Lundmark; her grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Logan Lundmark and Alexah Lundmark; her brothers, Doug Marshall of Bend, and Mark Marshall of Portland; nieces, Sarah Marshall of McMinnville, and Cynthia Gillespie of Oregon City; nephew, David Marshall of McMinnville; and her cat, Prince.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Partners In Care Hospice, Bend, Oregon, for lovingly caring for our mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Partners In Care, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.