Vera Lavaun James 1930 - 2021

Vera Lavaun James passed away at 90 years old on June 2, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born Sept. 1, 1930, to George and Lavina Stuck in Molalla, Oregon. She was the next to the youngest of 13 children, and was the last of the 13.

She married Thomas James on December 31, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2008.

Lavaun had a smile that would not quit. She loved all her family with all her heart and was always the one there to help. Her love of children showed the most with the many, many years of driving a school bus. She was also a pilot and loved to fly. She and Tom traveled for a few years after they both

retired, but she always liked to come home to family. One of her greatest enjoyments was dancing. She danced every Friday night at the McMinnville Grange until a recent fall caused her to stop. And she loved to play her guitar. For many years she and a friend played for the residents at care homes in McMinnville.

She is survived by her three children, Richard (Dorita) James of Stanfield, Linda (Glen) Wilson of Amity, and Lavina (Ed) Lee of McMinnville; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. June 15, at Unionvale Countryside Church. Interment at a later date will be at Willamette National Cemetery.