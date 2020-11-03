Velma Marie Adams Walker 1926 - 2020

Velma Marie Adams Walker, 94, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Born in Brooten, Minnesota, she and her family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she completed her schooling before meeting and marrying her husband, Keith Lyle Walker. As a caseworker for the American Red Cross, Keith moved Velma to many different cities in the United States and Panama before finally settling in Lakewood, Washington.

Velma retired from the Clover Park School District. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society and TOPS. She was also a diehard fan of the Seattle Mariners.

Velma was preceded in death by her son, Tommy; and her husband, Keith. Survivors include her daughter, Toni Walker Merrill of Chesapeake, Virginia; son, William Walker of Olympia, Washington; sister, Clarice Stauffer of Eugene, Oregon; and brother, Laurel Adams of McMinnville. She was loved and adored by her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Velma will be laid to rest alongside Tommy and Keith in McMinnville. Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville will be handling the arrangements.