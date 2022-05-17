Velede Yvonne Sager 1937 - 2022

Velede Yvonne (Sampson) Sager, age 84, passed away May 17, 2022. Born to Oscar and Inez Sampson on December 18, 1937, in McMinnville, Oregon, she attended McMinnville High and Yamhill-Carlton High School, where she graduated in 1956

Velede married Doug Sager and had two daughters, Sheri and Michelle. After raising their daughters, she and Doug went their separate ways, and Velede moved to Newberg. While working for the U.S. Postal Service, she met her love, Waldo Brown. They lived a beautiful life together, tending their small farm until his passing. Velede then moved back to Yamhill to be closer to her growing family. She loved cheering her grandchildren on and could be found at sporting events and truck races regularly. After retiring, she spent her time traveling with friends and family. One of her favorite places to spend time was the Oregon coast, and she always loved when she spotted a whale. Velede cherished many lifelong friends and enjoyed staying in touch with them throughout the years.

Velede was very involved with family. Later in life, she especially loved watching her great-grandchildren grow and play together.

She is survived by her sister, Vickie Davies; daughter, Sheri Hodgkins; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Wesley Trivelpiece; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her significant other, Waldo Brown.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Knights of Pythias Lodge in Gaston.

