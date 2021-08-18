Vancouver man critically injured in crash

A Vancouver, Washington man was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning south of Lafayette on Highway 99W in the area of Mineral Springs Road.

The Oregon State Police gave this account of the 5 a.m. incident:

John S. Lane, 89, of Vancouver, was driving a 2014 Cadillac XTS northbound when he drove into the right rear of a 1988 International truck pulling a dump trailer that was parked in the median. That truck was operated by Brent Vincent Wing, 50, of Salem.

The location is an "active and posted construction zone," according to the OSP.

Lane was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and later transferred to a Portland trauma hospital with critical injuries. He was unconscious following the crash, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

Wing was not injured.

An onsite flagging crew, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, McMinnville Police Department and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to the scene.