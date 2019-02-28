By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • February 28, 2019 Tweet

Upset! Warriors knock off Eagles in quarterfinals, 60-59; Amity challenges rival Dayton in next round

NORTH BEND -- Powered by 17 first-half points from Tyler Parr and a phenomenally clutch defensive performance by Josh Wart, the Amity Warriors upset third-seed Santiam Christian, 60-59. Parr's hot shooting gifted the Warriors a 34-19 halftime lead, after the senior forward shot 7-11 and made three three-pointers.

Santiam Christian attempted a comeback in the second half, narrowing Amity's lead to 45-40 after three quarters. The Eagles eventually tied the game on Patrick Otis' three, then took the lead on another Otis trey with 3:29 left.

Wart knotted the game at 52 on a corner three on the ensuing possession. Parr then recaptured the advantage with his fifth long-distance make of the night with less than two minutes remaining.

With Amity leading 57-54 and 1:15 left, Wart rejected a Zeke Gilbert lay-up attempt, sending Amity fans into a frenzy. Keenan Graham sealed the win by sinking two free throws with nine seconds remaining, before SC's Ben Galceran swished a long three as time expired to narrow the final margin of victory to one.

Parr led the Warriors with 25 points, while Michael Duncan, West Streeter and Wart all scored in double-digits.

Amity plays rival Dayton tomorrow at 1:45 p.m. at Marshfield High; winner advances to the state championship.