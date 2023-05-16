Updated numbers show McMinnville fire district measures passing; school board races being decided

UPDATE: Vote totals have been updated Wednesday morning Some votes mailed Tuesday still remain to be counted.

------

According to first returns from the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office, incumbents Larry Vollmer and Gerardo Partida and newcomers Lu Ann Anderson and Doris Towery are leading in races for four openings on the McMinnville School Board.

Two measures are passing that would dissolve McMinnville’s rural fire district and create a new, combined city/rural fire district, according to the clerk’s initial run of ballots for the May 16 election.

Both Measure 36-226 and Measure 36-222 need to pass in order for the change to take effect. The first, to dissolve the rural district, is passing 576 to 465, and the second, to form the new district, is passing 4,148 to 2,637.

In the McMinnville School Board Position 4 race, incumbent Larry Vollmer has 4,151 votes, ahead of challenger Anita Humlie, who has 2,726.

For Position 5, incumbent Gerardo Partida has 4,334 votes, ahead of challenger Audrey Aase with 2,522 votes.

The Position 6 contest sees Lu Ann Anderson is leading Todd Hyder, 3,672 to 3,281. Both are running for the McMinnville board for the first time.

Position 7 also is a race between two first-time school board candidates, with Doris Towery ahead of Shellie Reyes in early returns, 4,066 to 2,733.

Several other school districts have contested races for one or more seats.

Thus far, Ruby Ramirez is ahead with 259 votes, over Chrissy Davis with 248 and Paul Hartman with 130 for a seat on the Sheridan School Board. That includes Polk County results.

In Dayton, Pieper Sweeney is leading in a three-way race for the Position 5 seat. She has 291 votes in initial returns, compared to Heather Bissonette with 56 and Heather Crawford Giraud with 93.

In Sheridan, results for school board Position 4 show Ruby Ramirez leading with 275 votes, followed by Chrissy Davis with 256 and Paul Hartman with 140.

The Willamina race for Position 4 sees Roy Whitman with 377 votes and a decisive lead over incumbent Dan Rinke, who has 157. .

Newberg has five openings positions on its school board.

Deb Bridges is leading Shelley Kolb, 4,529 votes to 4,022. in the Zone 2 race.

Jeremy Hayden has 4,559 votes, ahead of Sue Osborne, who has 3,978 in Zone 3.

In the Zone 4 race, Nancy Woodward is ahead of Raquel Peregrino de Brito, 4,650 to 3,882.

James Wolfer, with 4,611 votes, is leading Dave Brown, with 3,946, in Zone 6.

In the Zone 7 contest, Sol Allen is ahead of Chris Irwin, 4,467 to 4,039.

A $16 million Sheridan School District funding measure aimed to improve school facilities and safety is failing, 476 no to 391 yes, or 55% no to 45% yes, among Polk and Yamhill County voters.`

Dundee also has two five-year levy requests on the ballot for emergency medical and fire services. Both the rural and city measures are passing, the rural one with 198 yes and 184 no and the city one with 448 yes and 263 no.

Most fire districts around the county saw uncontested races.

In the McMinnville rural fire protection district, however, four people were running for three seats. Lucien Gunderman has 465 votes in the initial run of ballots, followed by Mollie Dunckel with 381, Phillip Frischmuth with 324 and Debbie McDermott with 321.

Nine people received votes for five positions on the proposed McMinnville Fire District board, which will be formed if the measures continue to pass. Brian Smith received 3,343 votes in the first county, followed by Daniel Sparrow with 3,233, Josh Traff with 3,111, Ray Pratt with 2,860, Adam Garvin with 2,615, Dennis Goecks with 1,830, Debbie McDermott with 1,583, Nick Hubbard with 781 and Jerry Hubbard with 712.

The Yamhill County Clerk’s Office reported an overall turnout of about 23% as of Monday.

The clerk released the first results after 8:30 p.m. and likely will release another run of ballots after 10 p.m. It will include votes collected from drop boxes around the county just after polls closed at 8 p.m..

Not all ballots will be counted tonight, however. Voters needed to return ballots to drop boxes or the Clerk’s Office or have them postmarked prior to 8 o’clock tonight. Those that were mailed today have seven days to arrive for counting.

If races are close, winners might not be determined until next week.

Check back Wednesday morning for updated election returns.