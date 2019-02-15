Marcus Larson/News-Register## Mac guard Bailey Pursley dribbles up the court. Pursley also serves as Mac’s team captain.
Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville s Ian Woolsey launches a mid range jump shot against Hillsboro.
Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville’s Alex Pickher fires a shot during Tuesday’s final home game against Hillsboro.
Marcus Larson/News-Register## Mac’s Anna Sherer looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to.
Marcus Larson/News-Register## Tori Tipler scans the court for an open teammate while her fans and cheerleaders support her in the background.
By News-Register staff • 

Unified Success

The McMinnville Unified basketball team recently completed its final home game of the season. Facing Hillsboro, the team thoroughly enjoyed its last match in front of local fans.

