Marcus Larson/News-Register## Mac guard Bailey Pursley dribbles up the court. Pursley also serves as Mac’s team captain. Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville's Ian Woolsey launches a mid range jump shot against Hillsboro. Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville’s Alex Pickher fires a shot during Tuesday’s final home game against Hillsboro. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Mac’s Anna Sherer looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Tori Tipler scans the court for an open teammate while her fans and cheerleaders support her in the background.

Unified Success

The McMinnville Unified basketball team recently completed its final home game of the season. Facing Hillsboro, the team thoroughly enjoyed its last match in front of local fans.