Two swimmers missing , presumed drowned in the Willamette

Two swimmers who went missing Saturday night in the Willamette River are missing and presumed drowned, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

They were identified as Nasiruddin Shaik, 37, of Salem, and Thomas Paul Stavrum, 51, of Lafayette.

"Deputies will continue looking at the surrounding areas by boat and shore, but have moved to a recovery protocol rather than a rescue protocol," Capt. Chris Ray said.

About 7 p.m., sheriff's office Marine Patrol deputies were dispatched to a missing swimmer report on the Willamette near the Wheatland Ferry.

Upon their arrival, they learned the swimmer was last seen struggling in the water off the Marion County river bank. Law enforcement, fire/rescue personnel and volunteers searched the water and bank, utilizing boats and a helicopter. The search was suspended about 10 and it resumed Sunday.

About 10:15 p.m., sheriff's deputy Robert VandeBergh and marine safety officer Jose Dominguez were traveling downriver from that search area when they heard a female screaming for help near the confluence of the Willamette and Yamhill rivers.

They located the female struggling in the water and were able to get her a flotation device and bring her onboard their patrol boat.

She said she and her boyfriend had jumped from their boat to go swimming and he was still missing in the water.

Deputies continued to look for Stavrum until just after midnight, at which time the search was suspended.

Members of the sheriff's office Marine Patrol and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Water Rescue Team continued the search Sunday and again Monday morning without any success.

The sheriff's office and Oregon State Police were assisted by the Dayton and Salem fire departments and the Life Flight Network.

As additional hot weather is forecasted for the rest of this week, the sheriff's office urges swimmers to use personal flotation devices when swimming in Oregon lakes and rivers.