Two killed, including Sheridan resident, in Highway 18 crash

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A Sheridan man and Portland resident were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 just east of Sheridan.

Sheridan - A Sheridan man and Portland resident were killed late Sunday night in a two-vehicle head-on crash just east of Sheridan on Highway 18.

Shawn Christopher Smith, 42, of Sheridan, and Mark Douglas Daly, 60, of Portland, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oregon State Police.

Trooper Andrew Trombla gave this account of the crash that was reported about 10:15 p.m.:

Daly was driving a Chevrolet Silverdado pickup eastbound when he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Ford F150 pickup operated by Smith. They were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

In addition to OSP, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew responded to the scene.

The highway was closed for four hours while an investigation took place and the scene was cleared. A detour was set up.