Two Dayton residents killed in Highway 18 crash

Two Dayton residents were killed in a three-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday just west of McMinnville on Highway 18.

The Oregon State Police gave this account:

A Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Richard Humphrey, 62, of Dayton, attempted to pass an Acura MDX, driven by Eddie Habre, 68, of Happy Valley in Clackamas County.

The Hyundai struck the rear of the Acura during the passing maneuver, re-entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck operated by Arlie Kilgore, 68, of Sheridan.

Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey, 77, of Dayton, were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog in their vehicle also died in the crash. Habre and Kilgore were not injured.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Highway 18 was closed for about five hours for the crash investigation and scene cleanup.