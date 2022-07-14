July 14, 2022 Tweet

Tubing accident victim dies Thursday

News-Register staff report

On July 14, one of the individuals involved in a boating accident on the Willamette River on July 11, passed away because of his injuries. His name is not being released at this time, but he is a 20-year-old male from the Brooks area, according to a release from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

The other injured party is still receiving medical treatment and will not be identified as he is a juvenile.

The investigation continues, but the operator of the boat was identified as a 17-year-old from the Brooks area. The operator does have a valid Oregon Boater Education card, and the operator’s parent, who also possesses a valid Oregon Boater Education card, was on board the boat at the time of the incident.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident, at the popular Rogers Landing recreation area near Newberg. The victims had been brought to the shore and CPR was underway, with medics continuing the procedure.

The boat involved in the incident is a 1994 Four Winns 17-foot fiberglass which was not displaying a decal for the Towed Watersports Education Program, and neither the operator, adult on board, or boat owner have applied for a Towed Watersports Education Card as required by SB 1589 and ORS 830.649 since April 15, 2022 to engage in any towed watersport activity in the Newberg Pool section of the Willamette River, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both the individuals who were on the tube struck by the boat were wearing personal flotation devices (PFD’s).