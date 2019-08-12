Trolene Louise Beck 1954 - 2019

Trolene Beck-Sharp, age 64, passed away peacefully August 12, 2019, while surrounded by her family at Providence Hospital in Milwaukie. Trolene was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family was her life. She will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Loran Beck; her three children, Alethea Beck, Loran Beck and Ryan Beck; and her three grandchildren, Devan Beck, Mira Allen and Ethan Beck. Ashes will be placed at Willamette National Cemetery in a placement next to her for her husband to join her later. A small service will be held on Sunday, August 25, in Carlton, Oregon.