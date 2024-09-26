Trimble Helicopters hosts helicopter autorotation contest Saturday

Pilots from around the world will gather to compete in the competition or be spectators watching as pilots practice maneuvers pilots must learn in case of in-flight emergency.

This will be the final time owner Jerry Trimble will host this demonstration of skill and safety. “It’s been fun to host the event all these years, but it’s time to pass the torch to one of these younger pilots,” he said. “Why should I have all the fun?”

Spectators can go to Trimble Helicopters, 4050 S.E. Nimbus Loop and enter through the orange doors. From there, they will be escorted to the ramp where they can watch the event. An awards ceremony is planned at 1 p.m.

The field of competitors will be limited to 10 pilots. Each competitor will have two flights and will be scored on three criteria: technique, accuracy and ground slide. Trimble, as check pilot, will award scores along with three judges: Ron Gustafson of Corvallis, long standing Designated Pilot Examinder, Joe Mollahan of Yamhill, a self-described “airport bum and aviation safety nut” and Pete Riedl of Ashland, former vice president of engineering from Robinson Helicopter Company.

Trimble, a helicopter training veteran, will be flying with each pilot in the Robinson R-22, considered the world’s most popular training helicopter, according to Trimble.

“This machine also has been claimed to be one of the lowest inertia rotor system,” Trimble said. “You have to be fast at the reaction.” Trimble flew the second production R-22 in 1979, and was the first person to fly many R-22 aircraft right-off of the production line as a former employee of Robinson Helicopter Company in Torrance, California.

Also taking place on the same day is a safety seminar presented by Riedl.