Travis A. Kirk 1941 - 2021

Travis August Kirk, age 79, passed away in his home at 8:54 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, of natural causes. Macy & Son Funeral Home of McMinnville is in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service for immediate family only is scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

Travis, the first-born son of seven children, to Travis D. and Hallie M. (Wilmert) Kirk, was born April 8, 1941, in Lincoln, Illinois. He’s a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, where he met his lovely wife, Joanne (Spier). They married on October 5, 1962, and later became proud parents of two wonderful sons. Their love and faith in God has graced them both with a long, loving and fulfilling life together. They are both devoted members of the McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist Church. During his time there, Travis had served as a deacon, an elder, and worked with many great children in the Sabbath School class. He was a quiet, gentle and kind man, with a passion for learning new things and fixing broken ones. Whether it was a car or something electronic, he could fix it. He also enjoyed the great outdoors and looked forward to daily walks with his wife, Joanne.

Travis is survived by his beloved wife Joanne; two sons, Steffen and (wife) Christine Kirk, and Mark and (wife) Vivian Kirk; six grandchildren, Shaun, Alisha, Sierra, Denver and Caleb Kirk, and Kendra and her husband Matt Hughes, along with one great-grandson, Jack Hughes. He is also survived by four sisters, Goldie and (husband) Harold Stanton, Phyllis Jones, Nancy Wiggers, and Vicky and (husband) John Peters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kenneth David and Steven Mathew Kirk, both of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Travis, better known as Augie by his siblings, was a beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will live on, forever in our hearts. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a monetary donation in his honor can be made to Oregon State Parks Foundation, www.orparksforever.org. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.