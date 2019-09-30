Tournament kicks of Breast Cancer Awareness month

Marcus Larson / News-Register##During the tournament, 14-month-old Tyson Smalley tries to participate by grabbing the pink and black bean bags and throwing them. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Steve Wills of Team Funbags, left, competes in round two of the second annual Paint Mac Pink tournament.

About 26 teams entered the second-annual Paint Mac Pink cornhole tournament on Saturday, an event that kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The With Courage organization sponsors celebration during October.

Music and children’s activities were included at the kickoff event, which was held in front of The Oak on Davis street downtown.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pink lights will cover downtown trees in McMinnville and, this year, Carlton as well. The lights are a reminder of the fight against breast cancer.

With Courage also will host a dinner for breast cancer survivors and supporters at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Precision Helicopters building at the McMinnville Airport.

Tickets are $50 per person, or $400 or $500 for tables of eight or 10, including wine. Tickets can be purchased at hopeonthehill.org/with-courage.Aiming to help