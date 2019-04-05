Tonya V. Wolf Skinner Mishler 1937 - 2019

Tonya Valorie Wolf Mishler passed away April 5, 2019, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born October 14, 1937, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Lester and Inez Wolf. She was the oldest of four siblings, Tinka, Larry and Tava. Her family moved to Bend, Oregon, where she attended school. Tonya graduated with high honors, including awards for her violin excellence. She married Kirt Skinner and they had five boys, Michael, Rick, Jeff, Donald and Mark. The family spent many years in Pendleton, Oregon, where they were involved in Scouting with all five sons completing the Eagle Scout Award and the parents receiving the Oregon State Mr. and Mrs. Scout award one year. Tonya worked in the banking profession and volunteered in many philanthropic activities. The couple divorced, and Tonya remained in the area while she pursued a private pilot’s license, as she loved to fly. She met Tom Mishler, who was also learning to fly. Tonya married Tom in 1976; they both valued their blended family. Their many experiences included fishing in Alaska, commercial fishing off the coast of Oregon, annual hunting trips in Oregon, airplane renovation and so many adventures. After retiring to Sheridan, Oregon, Tonya became an accomplished artist in oil paints and traveled to shows. Serving on the City Council, the City Library and other youth groups kept her busy along with creating beautiful gardens at their home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark, in 2015; her husband, Tom, in 2017; her step-son, Roger; and brothers-in-law, Joe Woods and Lavern Schaffer. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Bobbie), Rick, Jeff (Teresa), and Don (Julie); daughter-in-law, Dawn; her siblings, Tinka Schaffer, Larry Wolf (Bobbie), and Tava Woods; along with her step-son, Garland (Michelle); and step-daughters, Karen Brown and Cindy Woodrum. She loved her amazing Skinner grandchildren: Jason, Shanna, Candice, Kayleigh, Asa, Beau, Maree, Nic, David, Heidi, Logan and Paige; and her Mishler grandchildren, Tyler and Tully. Tonya also had great-grandchildren, Cedar, Hailey, Kylie, Maddox, Hunter, Mathew and Sawyer; and the special Mishler extended family. There were many nephews and nieces who loved her. She will missed be all the family.

Her final resting place will be with her late husband in Sheridan. There will be a family gathering at a later date.

Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Tonya’s online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com