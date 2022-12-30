Tonia Beebe

We celebrate Tonia Beebe's birthday on January 9. She would have been 78 this year; the cherished memories of Tonia are many: passionate gardener, avid shopper, generous, compassionate and nonjudgmental to all; kindred spirit to children; creative teacher and artist; adventurous, spontaneous and loving; caring mother and faithful grandma; enlightened listener, mentor and confidante; and, most of all, there for us always--Beth, Carolyn, Gloria, Terry, Sue, Pat, Theresa, and Chris.