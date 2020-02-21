Timothy Daniel Stuivenga 1958 - 2020

Timothy Daniel Stuivenga, (Tim to all who knew him) passed away February 21, 2020, at the age of 61, at his home in Clear Lake, Wisconsin, after courageously fighting a battle with colon cancer.

He was born November 22, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Glenn and Joy Stuivenga. Tim was raised on a small farm near Sheridan, Oregon. He had many fond memories of growing up on the farm and taking care of his dad's Jersey cows. He loved the thick cream that came off the rich milk. He enjoyed the creek that ran along two sides of the farm, where he would go with his siblings to play, and where he learned to skip rocks and later taught his own children the same trick. Tim graduated in 1977 from Laurelwood Academy in Gaston, Oregon. In his early years, Tim worked for the Stuivenga Box Factory, and then later went on to work for Morton's Alder Mill in Willamina, Oregon, until moving his family to Wisconsin in 1993. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1981, Tim married his sweetheart, Susan Pavick. Tim and Sue had three children together. In 1995, Tim started his own roofing business, which later became Tim Stuivenga Roofing.

Tim was an active member of the Clear Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church, and held many offices within the church. He led out in the Junior Sabbath schoolroom, was church clerk, preached many sermons and enjoyed managing the Clear Lake Christian radio station 105.7 FM. During winter months, as a hobby and for extra income, Tim enjoyed flipping houses. Over the years, Tim and Sue enjoyed many road trips together.

Tim is survived by his wife, Susan Stuivenga of Clear Lake; daughter, RaeAnn Stuivenga of Barron, Wisconsin; sons, Ben Stuivenga (Amanda) of Clayton, Wisconsin, and Jonathan Stuivenga of Manhatten, Kansas; and two grandchildren, Reese and Hudson. He is also survived by his mother, Joy Collver of Hood River, Oregon; brothers, Will Stuivenga (wife Arline Moore) of Tumwater, Washington, and Doug Stuivenga (wife Brenda) of Amity, Oregon; and sisters, Kathy Davis (husband Phil) of Hood River, Oregon, and Wanda Stenkamp (husband Steven) of McMinnville. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Stuivenga; and infant son, Christopher Stuivenga.

Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. March 28, 2020, at the Grand Ronde Seventh-day Adventist Church, 27660 Salmon River Highway, Grand Ronde.