Timothy B. "Tim" Tharp 1948 - 2024

Timothy B. “Tim” Tharp, born January 28, 1948, in Albany, Oregon, passed on Tuesday evening, July 16, 2024.

Tim left a notable mark on the landscape through his captivating yard art. His creative flair garnered attention of the Tharp family Century Farm throughout Oregon and many parts of the United States.

Tim’s yard art was more than mere decoration: it was an expression of his humor. Among the iconic pieces that adorned the property, a Studebaker painted in patriotic red, white, and blue perched high in a tree is seen by many who drive the Salmon River Highway. Its colors and unexpected placement defy convention, inviting curiosity and noted in several publications.

Another noteworthy creation is the giant martini glass, strategically positioned to be visible from the highway. Tim’s yard art has become a local landmark, drawing attention from far and wide.

But Tim’s legacy extended beyond aesthetics. He served his country with honor, volunteering for the Army and bravely fighting in Vietnam. After more than a year of service, he received an honorable discharge.

Tim is survived by two sons; seven grandchildren; and one brother, a testament to the bonds of family that come together in the face of loss. His parents, Virgil A. Tharp and Amy Tharp (Street), preceded him in death, but their memory lives on through the artistry that graced their land.

Rest in peace, Tim. Your yard art will forever be a beacon of creativity, a reminder that beauty can emerge from unexpected places, and that a single individual can leave an enduring legacy.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the Sheridan Baptist Church. Gravesite services will follow.