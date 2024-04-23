Tickets available for Distinguished Service Awards

The evening will include food and a keynote speaker, as well as presentation of the awards.

Retired educator Emily Duerfeldt and former McMinnville mayor and Yamhill County commissioner Rick Olson have been named woman and man of the year. Other awards will go to Junior Citizens Scott and Elizabeth Hinchcliff; Farmer of the Year Junichi Fujita and Educator of the Year Melissa Hernandez.

The DSA program was started in the 1950s by the McMinnville Jaycees. After the Jaycees disbanded in the early 2000s, the program was continued by committees of past winners, then by the local Odd Fellows chapter. The McMinnville City Club now sponsors the awards.

To purchase tickets, go to the Facebook page called “2024 Distinguished Service Awards” or to eventbrite.com/e/2024-distinguished-service-awards