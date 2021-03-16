Thursday deadline for filing for May election

Thursday, March 18, is the deadline to file for election to area school and fire boards, which will be decided in the May 18 election.

Only one race is contested thus far. Several positions remained without candidates as of Friday, March 12.

School board filings as of Friday were:

Amity — Ryan Jones has filed for Position 1, Tim Haarsma for Position 2 and Amanda Grove for Position 4.

Dayton — Kraig Albright for Position 1, Larry Ringnalda has filed for Postion 4, and Terri Paysinger for Position 7.

McMinnville — Yanira Vera has filed for Position 1; incumbent Barbara Carter and challenger Abbie Warmbier for Position 2; and incumbent Carson Benner for Position 3.

Newberg — Ron Mock has filed for Postion 1, Irez Pena for Position 4 and Tai Harden has filed for Position 5.

Sheridan — Michael Griffith has filed for Position 1 and no one has yet filed for Positions 2, 3 and 5.

Willamina — Karley Strouse has filed for Position 3 and no one has yet filed for Positions 2 and 5.

Yamhill Carlton — Jami Egland has filed for Position 1, Erin Galyean for Postion 2 and Ken Watson for Position 5. No one has filed for Position 4.

Filing for open fire board positions are:

Amity — Amanda Christensen has filed for Position 2, Thomas Scheible for Position 4 and Matt Crawford for Position 5.

Dayton — James Ring has filed for Position 2 and Zach Williams for Position 3.

Dundee — Three positions. Dan Bechtold and Charles Mayes have filed for two of them.

McMinnville Rural — Tony Van Dyke and Stephen Leonard have filed for one open position.

New Carlton — Scott Bernards has filed for Position 1, Allen Sitton for Position 2 and Larry Pekkola Jr. for Position 3.

Sheridan Rural — Three positions. Raymond Bottenberg has filed for one.

West Valley — Three positions. Chris Greenhill and Roy Whitman have filed for two of them.

Yamhill — John Peasley has filed for Position 1, Paul Van De Grift for Position 2 and Jim Phillips for Position 4.

Voters also will choose a three directors for the Chehalem Park and Recreation District. For people have filed: Lisa Rogers, Holly Olson, Matthew Smith and Pat Royer.

Candidates can file through the Yamhill County Clerk's Office, 414 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. For more information, go to the Yamhill County website, www.co.yamhill.or.us, or call 503-434-7518