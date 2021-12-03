Three nonprofits hope for gift card donations

Three local nonprofit organizations are collecting gas and grocery gift cards to distribute to people in need.

The participants are With Courage, which assists people diagnosed with breast cancer; the See Ya Later program, which offers programs for children and helps families going through life-threatening illnesses; and the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, which helps cancer patients with needs beyond medical care.

Donations will go to local individuals and families.

The drive runs through Dec. 31.

Gift cards can be dropped off at Citizens Bank, Columbia Bank, Elena’s Wine Bar, Hagan Hamilton Insurance, Harvest Fresh, Kearns Chiropractic, Lum’s Buick GMC, NW Food & Gifts, OnPoint Credit Union, Oregon State Credit Union, Pinot Vista, The Larson House, Ticor Title, Troon Wine Bar or Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Community members also can give online by going to https://seeyalater.ejoinme.org/mypages/31daysofgiving, or by texting givebackgivelocal to 44-321 #seedsofhope, #wvcancerfoundation, #withcourage or #givebackgivelocal.