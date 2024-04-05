Three Mile Lane bridge work will bring delays

Motorists will again see delays starting Monday on the new Three Mile Lane bridge over the South Yamhill River.

Flaggers will be on duty 24 hours, April 8-9, with daytime flagging the rest of the week. Expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes. Crews are scheduled to excavate a large hole on the north end of the bridge, and begin installing one of several sublayers of rock and fill, according to project engineer Doug Keys of Oregon Department of Transportation. Crews will then prepare for final resurfacing of the road approach.

The bridge was completed as a thoroughfare in late 2023. Completion of the lighting installation should happen in a few weeks.