Three killed in Wallace Road crash, including 4-year-old girl

Oregon State Police Photo##Three people were killed shortly before noon Monday in a two-vehicle crash south of Dayton on Wallace Road.

DAYTON - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning about nine miles south of Dayton on Wallace Road.

The Oregon State Police identified the victims as Susie Valdez, 69; Robert Joe Valdez, 70, both of Salem, and a 4-year-old unidentified girl, also from Salem.

That brings to six the number of people who have died on Yamhill County roads in recent weeks. Three people were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 18, just east of Sheridan, either near or in front of the Dairy Queen.

Troopers gave this account of the 11:50 a.m. crash:

Krista Marie Ann Ashley, 33, of Salem, was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Passat northbound when for unknown reasons she crossed the centerline and crashed into a 2019 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Susie Valdez. Robert Valdez was a passenger in the vehicle.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old female passenger in Ashley's car was transported by ground ambulance to Salem Hospital where she died.

Ashley was transported by ground ambulance to Salem Hospital with serious injuries, as were Daniel Norris, 28, of Salem, and another unidentified 4-year-old girl.

A Life Flight helicopter was unable to respond to the scene because of weather conditions. Some of the victims had to be extricated from the vehicles in which they occupied. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

Wallace Road was closed for about 4 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared. The investigation continues.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Dayton Fire Department personnel and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to the scene.