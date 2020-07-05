Thomas Phillip McCracken 1960 - 2020

Born February 7, 1960, in Greensboro North Carolina, to Mary Elizabeth Hall and Henry Arthur McCracken, Thomas Phillip McCracken passed away July 5, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He was 60. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Suzy McCracken; and brothers, David Standlin and John McCracken.

Tom grew up in Greensboro, where he attended school. After his mother’s death in 1966, he lived at Mills Home. After high school, he went to Davidson Community College, where he learned the trade of fabrication and welding. He later moved to Washington where he and Laurie Sainberg had his first son, Henry. Soon afterward, he moved to Oregon, where he met his wife Kaye, married and had three more children. Tom was known for his sense of humor and his silly slang. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much.

He is survived by his wife, Kaye McCracken; children, Henry McCracken, Raine McCracken and Summer Helstrom and her husband Nick Helstrom; and Adam McCracken; grandchildren, Lexi, Jackson, Addy and Amelia; sister, Martha Shaw; brothers, Jeff McCracken and Mack McCracken; and several nieces and nephews.

