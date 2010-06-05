Thomas Lee Pekarek 1987 - 2022

Thomas Lee Pekarek was born March 22, 1987, to Frankie Lee Pekarek and Rita (Pekarek) Goodale in McMinnville, Oregon. He married his high school sweetheart, Carly (Wasson), on June 5, 2010. On February 14, 2015, Thomas and Carly completed their family with the birth of their only child, Jordan Leah Pekarek. Thomas and Carly, with their bundle of joy, settled down in McMinnville to start their new venture of raising a family; his family was his whole world.

Thomas was an avid Oregon Ducks football fan. He found joy in watching his little girl grow up, going to the movies with his wife, playing baseball, summer softball leagues, bowling, dirt bike riding with his dad and brother, gaming with his brother, and spending time with his family and friends. Thomas worked with his dad at Stimson Lumber Company in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Thomas was outspoken, stubborn at times, funny, light-hearted and was always willing to lend a helping hand. During his 35 years, he touched the lives of so many people, whether it be with his quirky laugh, his mischievous smile or the lifting of his eyebrow. He gave all he was to his family and friends.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Carly; and his daughter, Jordan Leah. He is also survived by his parents, Frankie and Rita; second mom, Laura; sister, Stephanie M. (Pekarek) Lawson; brother, Steven E. Pekarek; half-sister, Audra Pekarek; step-sister, Amanda Marker; half-sisters, Genevieve and Rhiannon; great-aunt, Muriel Slemp (Auntie Moe); grandmother, Margaret Slemp Pekarek (Granny); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thomas lived his life to the fullest, never fearful, and always smiling. There will always be a void in the hearts of those he touched. On his 35th birthday, March 22, 2022, God embraced and welcomed into Heaven a beloved father, husband, son, brother and friend, who was loved beyond measure. Thomas’ spirit will forever live on through his daughter, Jordan, and through the cherished memories we will share for years to come. We love you, Thomas.

We would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at the OHSU Intensive Care Unit 7A for the compassionate care they gave to Thomas.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 2, 2022, at Church on the Hill in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.