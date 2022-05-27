Thinning can help offset cost of managing mature forests

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Don Dix
From the article (on thinning research) -- "It is remarkable that College of Forestry faculty had the foresight to begin a study in the 1950s and maintain it for so many years."
What's actually remarkable is that 60+ years ago some people figured out thinning forests would help prevent or lessen wildfires. Obviously, that information has been mostly ignored by government and the tree-huggers since.