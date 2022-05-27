• 

Thinning can help offset cost of managing mature forests

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Don Dix

From the article (on thinning research) -- "It is remarkable that College of Forestry faculty had the foresight to begin a study in the 1950s and maintain it for so many years."

What's actually remarkable is that 60+ years ago some people figured out thinning forests would help prevent or lessen wildfires. Obviously, that information has been mostly ignored by government and the tree-huggers since.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented