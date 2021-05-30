Theresa M. Hood 1919 - 2021

An Angel was called from earth today to join Jesus in Heaven. Theresa was pure and always followed God’s lessons. She loved all people and most people loved her.

Theresa M. (Jones) Hood passed away May 30, 2021, at home in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by family and friends who loved her. She was born October 26, 1919, in Shaniko, Oregon, to John T. and Elsie L. (Reeder) Jones.

She went to school and graduated from Dufur schools. She married her high school sweetheart, George (Joe) Hood, on March 2, 1942. He left for the war a month later and was gone for 30 months. When he returned, they started their family and raised them in Dufur. They were married for 65 years when Joe passed away in 2007.

Theresa worked and retired from US Bank after 17 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Rebekah’s, American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star, and she was a very active citizen of Dufur, volunteering wherever she was needed. Also, a player of cards, she was a shark!

Surviving are their children; sons, Michael J. Hood (Phylis) of McMinnville and Maricopa, Arizona, and Ronald S. Hood (Patti) of Colorado; daughter, Janice J. Oxley of McMinnville; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Joe; her parents; siblings (she was the last of her generation to pass away); and one grandchild, Brian D. Hood.

Theresa requested no service be held following her death. She was buried June 8, 2021, in The Dalles, along with Joe’s ashes and the ashes of their dog, Tinkerbell. We will be holding a reception later in the summer to celebrate and share her life of 101 years. Any remembrance in her name may be made to Legacy Hospice Services, Portland. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.