Theodore J. Steber Sr. 1933 - 2021

Theodore J. Steber Sr. passed away December 30, 2021, at home. He was 88. He was born March 11, 1933, in Worland, Wyoming, to Alex and Katherine Steber.

At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S Navy as a boatswain and a deep sea diver. He married Shirley Ann Dangerfield (Steber) on April 15, 1956. They were blessed with seven children. After the service, he worked in the construction industry, eventually starting his own construction company in McMinnville (Ted Steber Construction) until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and bingo.

He loved his family unconditionally. He had seven children; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. His lap was never empty, and his beautiful blue eyes glistened with pride when the kids were present.

Ted is survived by his sister, Lillian Neumann; his children, Ted Steber (Debra), Debbie May (Robert), Terry Powell (Michael), Kathleen Ulvang (James), Trish Bansen (Paul), and Fred Steber.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Michael; his sister, Katherine; brother, Leroy (Sonny); and his parents.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. February 11, 2022, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, with a reception to follow at the American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville.

