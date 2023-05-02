Theodore Francis (Ted) Justen 1947 - 2025

Theodore Francis (Ted) Justen, formerly of Grand Ronde, Oregon, died January 2, 2025, at the age of 77, at his home in Lecanto, Florida, surrounded by his wife, Sharene, and family. Ted was born September 23, 1947, in Shakopee, Minnesota, and lived the first six years of his life on a dairy farm in Chaska, Minnesota. In 1953, his family of five siblings and his parents moved to a farm in Grand Ronde, where he attended eight years of school at St. Michael's Catholic Elementary and four years of secondary school at Willamina High. Following this, he served one year in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. The following has been written by Ted’s oldest son, Travis Justen, and is a remarkable tribute to his father:

“Less that one year ago, my father, in his mid-70s and stronger than most grown men, suffered a massive heart attack that left him on borrowed time. He was one of ten children raised, first, in Minnesota, then on a farm in Oregon. Hard work from Day One, and his work ethic never left him. He was an excellent wrestler in high school and, later, after serving his country in Vietnam, toured Germany on the Army wrestling team. Returning to Oregon after the war, he married my mother, Sharene, and they have been together ever since. After a short stint in logging, he worked for himself for the rest of his life, from distribution on our egg farm to his floral business, Oregon Bark Baskets. After my brother and I moved to Florida, our parents sold everything and followed us, scooping up a lawn service business and running it for over a decade. For those who knew and loved my father, he was an example to all of what a good man should be: a man of integrity and honesty, willing to help, with kindness unrivaled. Quick to laugh and easy to be around. He loved his children and grandchildren. I can only aspire to be half the man my dad was. You are a giant, Dad, and I will love you forever.”

In addition to his family in Florida, Ted is survived by six siblings, Marie Davis (Curt) of Dallas, Oregon, Paul Justen (Karen) of Grand Ronde, Jeanne Buswell (David) of Willamina, Vince Justen of Grand Ronde, Vicky Aaron (Tom) of Grand Ronde, and Barbara Justen of Sheridan; as well as more than 30 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Katherine Justen; two brothers, Robert and Vernon Justen; and one sister, Rosalyn Justen Eisele.

Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ stjude.org and select "dedicate your gift." In order to send a notice to the family, please include this email address: sharene67jus@gmail.com.