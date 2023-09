Thelma Van Bergen 1935 - 2023

Thelma Van Bergen was born in 1935 in Bridgeport, Texas. She lived in the Eola Hills above Amity for over 50 years. She was a bookkeeper and secretary. She is survived by brothers, Bill and Kenneth; son, Dan; stepsons, Jeff, Mike, Steve, Tim, Bryan and Mathew; and numerous grandchildren. She attended Bethel Church south of Amity where there will be a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, preceded by a light lunch at 1:30 p.m.