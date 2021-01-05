By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • January 5, 2021 Tweet

Their first baby is McMinnville's, too

Rusty Rae/ News-Register ## Chasey and Scott Branton of McMinnville prepare to take Conner home from Willamette Valley Medical Center Sunday afternoon. The couple's first child was born at 9:03 a.m. New Year's Day.

But it was decided labor would be induced last Wednesday; with the Willamette Valley Medical Center Birthing Center as busy as it was, the procedure was moved to Thursday.

So, Scott drove his wife to the hospital about 3:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve. At 9:03 a.m. Friday, they welcomed Connor into the world and their family, giving the hospital its first baby of 2021. The baby boy was born 20 1/2 inches and weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces

The Brantons both work at Albertsons. Chasey has been a pharmacy technician for 10 years and Scott a produce clerk for a year.

Even without the pregnancy, the couple would have been a heightened sense of staying as healthy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. With a baby on the way, they have been extra cautious regarding everything they do on a daily basis.

Relatives and friends undoubtedly wanted to assist Chasey during her pregnancy, and they know help is needed now Connor has arrived, but Scott and his wife are limiting visitors as much as they can.

“It’s a fine line,” Scott said. “Being cautious without being paranoid,” Chasey added.

Providence Newberg Medical Center also welcomed its first 2021 baby on New Year’s Day, but the child had to be transferred to another hospital, according to PNMC spokesman Mike Antrim.

At Kaiser Permanente’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Abner Rojas Reyes, son of Janey Reyes Rosario and Jose Luis Rojas-Marquez of Newberg, was born at 12:03 a.m. New Year’s Day.