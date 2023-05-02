The Rev. Harry Clifford Wilson 1931 - 2024

The Rev. Harry Clifford. Wilson passed away August 26, 2024, in Prosser, Washington, at the age of 93. He was born April 6, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois, to his biological mother, Anna Irma Eaton, and was adopted at birth by Clifford and Leona Wilson. When he was born, his mother, Leona, proclaimed, “He is going to be a preacher,” and from an early age that is what he wanted to be.

He and his mother moved to Washington after his father passed away. He graduated from Marysville High School, earned his BA from Cascade College in Washington, and M.Div. from Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon, where he met his wife, Kathleen Kaurin. He went on to pastor at seven churches: First Baptist Church of Marysville, Washington, Alsea First Baptist, Estacada First Baptist, Salem Heights Baptist, Sellwood Baptist in Portland, Elm Street Baptist in Sweet Home, and served as pastor to the seniors at Bethel Baptist Church, now Baker Creek Community Church. He was dedicated to his wife of 57 years, and his six children.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (1935-2014); son, Stephen (1958-1964), and daughter-in-law, Lori Wilson (1963-2016). He is survived by five children, son, Bruce, his wife Darcy and their children, Katie, Jordan, and Haley of West Linn, Oregon; son, Bryan, his wife Rhonda and their two children, Laura, (Josh and great-granddaughter, Luna), and Anna of Lynchburg, Virginia; daughter, Mariel, her husband Blake Kindl and their three children, Emily, Kyle, and Mallory of Huntley, Illinois; daughter, Kristen, her husband Steve Waller and their five children, Andrew, Victoria, Jonathan, Alexandria, and James of Sunnyside, Washington; and daughter, Heather, of Independence, Oregon.

His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Baker Creek Community Church in Manley Hall, McMinnville, Oregon. Service officiated by Pastor Ken Ramey. Contributions may be given to Baker Creek Community Church.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.