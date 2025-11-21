Thanksgiving meals, events around the county

-- The Sheridan/Buell Grange will host a Friendsgiving community potluck on Sunday, Nov. 23, at Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, Sheridan. Vendors can reserve a space at the accompanying market, which will continue Monday, Nov. 24, by texting 503-922-5386.

-- Dayton Food Pantry will distribute holiday food boxes on Tuesday, Nov. 25. The pantry is open from 4 to 5 p.m. at 300 Flower Lane, Dayton.

-- The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas will serve its annual Thanksgiving meal, with turkey and all the trimmings, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

-- The Salvation Army in McMinnville will serve Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru style from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27. The service center is located at 1950 S.W. Second St., McMinnville. Delivery is available for those who are housebound or disabled — call 503-472-1009 for information.

-- The Willamina Food Pantry and Willamina Civic Club will distribute Thanksgiving food boxes from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov.24, in the parking lot at the Willamina schools. Cars can line up for the drive-thru event.

-- All People Yoga will hold a morning of yoga classes Thursday, Nov. 27, with all proceeds going to YCAP. Classes will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McMinnville Grand, 325 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. For more information, call Christine Kirk at 503-560-9119.

-- The By-Pass restaurant in Dayton will host a traditional Friendsgiving Day dinner at 3 p.m. Guests can bring potluck dishes to share.

-- The Yam Fam Harvest Run and Walk will kick off Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. at 702 N.W. Cedar St., McMinnville. A kids run and two-and five-kilometer courses will be offered. Cost is $10 per person or four cans of food.