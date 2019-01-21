Testimony heard on moving county out of downtown
Comments
Michael
what is the reasoning behind moving the offices?
sbagwell
At a time when the city is desperately short of affordable housing, the county has been buying up modest close-in vintage houses and spending a lot of money rehabbing them to provide office space. It has ended up with a hodge-podge of units spread across neighborhoods abutting the courthouse, at unknown cost because the purchases and rehabs were undertaken one at a time over many years.
This newspaper has been joined by various members of the community in urging the county to at least do a cost-benefit analysis of putting up an office complex and selling off the inventory of residential lots and houses it has accumulated, so they can be returned to the tax rolls and the local housing inventory.
Post-election, one commission now seems willing to take a look, but the other two not so much.
Steve Bagwell, Editorial Page Editor