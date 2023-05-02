Terry Kenneth Olson 1936 - 2025

Terry Kenneth Olson, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 11, 2025, from complications following a broken leg/hip. He was 89 years old.

Terry was born in Portland, Oregon, to William and Lucia Olson. A gifted student and lifelong scholar, he graduated in 1957 from Linfield College in McMinnville, where he was selected as Senior Scholar and honored to serve as commencement speaker for his class when he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Terry’s academic pursuits led him abroad as a Fellow of the Institute of Historical Research in London from 1957 to 1958, and later to the London School of Economics, where in 1964 he earned a Ph.D. in Political Science.

His distinguished career reflected his deep commitment to education, governance, and public service. He began as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Montana State University (1962–64), before serving as a Legislative Assistant in the United States Senate for Senator Maurine B. Neuberger of Oregon (1964–66). He then worked in Canada as a Public Affairs Commentator for the Canadian Broadcasting System in Toronto (1969–74), and as Assistant to the President for Academic Affairs at York University (1971–74).

Returning to Oregon, Terry served as Executive Director of the Oregon Educational Coordination Commission (1975–88), where he played a leading role in shaping higher education policy for the state. His career culminated as President of the Association for the 30 Independent Colleges of Indiana (1991–2001), where he championed private higher education and strengthened opportunities for students across the region.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucia Olson; and his brother, Theodore Olson. Terry is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Olson; his daughter, Kirsten Johnson (Jim); son, Sven Olson and (current wife, Irina, and former wife, Kari Olson); daughter, Kari Olson; and son, Soren Olson (Barb).

A further detailed obituary can be found at macyandson.com in McMinnville, Oregon. Please feel to leave a favorite memory of Terry in the space provided there.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Portland, Oregon. The parking lot is located on Twelfth St., across from the church.

The ceremony will not be live streamed, but you may view a taped version at a later date on TK Olson’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@TKOlson.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to: First Baptist Church of Portland, Oregon, website: https://www.fbc-portland.org/, Orchard Africa website: orchardafrica.org.