Terry Burton Thompson 1947 - 2024

Terry Burton Thompson, age 77, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2024. He was born February 19, 1947, in Spokane, Washington. His parents were Burton and Florence Thompson.

Terry lived a full life, and was known for his sharp intellect, fantastic sense of humor, and dedication to his family. In 1966, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians and played for four years in the minor leagues, showcasing his athletic talent. After his baseball career, Terry worked in road construction, on oil rigs, and in machine shops, where his skills and work ethic earned him the respect of his colleagues.

Terry’s wit and humor were cherished by all who knew him. His quick mind and clever remarks could bring a smile to anyone’s face, and his ability to find joy in life’s simplest moments made him a beloved figure to his family and friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Susan Thompson; his son, Troy Kemper; daughters, Tina Kemper and Debbie Walsh; and his cherished grandchildren, including three grandsons; two granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson.

Terry’s legacy is one of laughter, love, and resilience. He lived life with a sense of humor that will never be forgotten.

Terry will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will continue to bring smiles and comfort to his loved ones for years to come.