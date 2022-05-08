Terrance A. Ainslie 1946 - 2022

Terry A. Ainslie, (also known as TA), passed away May 8, 2022, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Born in Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of Wesley and Verna Ainslie. Terry was married 46 years to wife, Joan, of Whitesboro, New York.

Terry attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, on a hockey scholarship. He played in the NCAA Hockey Tournament in New York in 1970.

Terry moved to the U.S. in 1972, where he worked for Domar Systems Housing. It was there he ended up meeting his wife, Joan. Terry started working for Fleetwood Travel Trailers in 1977. Fleetwood used his expertise in many different plants across the U.S. In 1999, he accepted the General Manager position at Skyline RV Plant in McMinnville, Oregon. He often said Oregon was the most beautiful place he had ever lived. He resided in McMinnville until his passing.

Terry is survived by his wife, Joan; and son, Andrew. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Dale Klein of Frankfort, New York; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, both in the U.S. and Canada

Terry had a generous heart and he lived life to the fullest. He was a lover of family, friends, his two cats, and his beautiful backyard. He will forever be missed.

Donations in Terry's name may be made to the Salvation Army.