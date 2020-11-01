Teresa Dorondo 1956 - 2020

Teresa Dorondo, 64, of Hillsboro, Oregon, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born to Mary Shelton and Ken Reiman in 1956. At a young age, her family moved to the Oregon coast where her father was fire chief and she spent her youth. One of her most beloved memories living at the coast was riding her horse, Star, along the sandy Oregon beaches. Later, the family moved to the Valley. In 1978, Teresa married Eric Dorondo in Oregon. She later gave birth to her first daughter, Erica, in 1983, and second daughter, Emilie, in 1985. After marrying and moving to Hillsboro, she worked at Tektronix for over 10 years. After 27 years of marriage, she found herself divorced and a single mother, moving from a large home to a smaller one still within Hillsboro. Later she acquired a position with Nutrition Services at the Hillsboro School District. Teresa’s strong work ethic and values were quickly recognized. She worked several positions, including managing a large kitchen staff at Glencoe High School. For multiple years, Teresa seamlessly managed the district’s ever growing summer feeding program while school was not in session.

Throughout life's transitions, in 2016, Teresa met a new partner, Robin Zimmerman, who deeply enriched her life. She and Robin planned to retire together, she taking the plunge in July 2020.

She spent her free time sewing and gardening. In times past, Teresa sold her sewn goods and preserves at the Hillsboro Farmers Market, and for many years was a preserves judge for the Washington County Fair. She was an avid seamstress and quilter; she has passed this legacy to her children. Many of her beautiful quilts and wall hangings can be seen adorning the beds and walls of family and friends. She has two granddaughters and loved them deeply, speaking so highly of them and her daughters to all who knew her. She recently began teaching the oldest granddaughter to sew. Many can say Teresa was a wonder woman of many talents, from gardening, balancing her finances, home renovations, excellent cooking, loyal friend, supervisor, practical mother, amazing seamstress, teacher, wife, grandmother and volunteer; her life had just begun.

Though, Teresa has joined her parents and brother, Rich, in resting. She is survived by her sister, Annette; and two brothers, Mike and Dan; in addition to her daughters, Erica and Emilie.

Though there is no memorial scheduled yet due to pandemic complications, the family will be planning a celebration of life as soon as acceptable.

"A thousand times we needed you.

A thousand times we cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

you never would have died."

Poem by Kimberly N. Chastain