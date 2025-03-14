By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Tensions linger between city and YCAP over construction of McMinnville navigation center

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Bigfootlives

Oh, thank you Mayor Remi! I cannot wait until the RB Rubber chickens come home to roost. A perfect example of why the city government has absolutely no business being involved in these types of projects. What a cluster truck! Tack this on to the $3 million dollar budget shortfall.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable