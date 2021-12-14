December 14, 2021 Tweet

Temperature at freezing mark, Y-C schools opening late, warming shelter open in Mac

Tuesday morning’s temperature around the freezing mark in the Yamhill Valley has impacted some school schedules.

. . . HEAD START OF YAMHILL COUNTY: Sheridan 2 , Dayton 1 and Yamhill-Carlton classes will not be held.

. . . SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late.

. . . YAMHILL-CARLTON: Two hours late. Morning buses on snow routes.

. . . GASTON: Two hours late.

The First Baptist Church in McMinnville is open as a warming shelter. Other warming shelters are expected to open as the cold continues.

The National Weather Service forecast a slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., It predicts a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m.

The snow level will be 300 feet, rising to 1,500 feet in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

There is a chance of rain before 1 a.m. Wednesday, then a rain and snow mix. The snow level will be 1,100 feet. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m., is forecast for Wednesday. The snow level will be 700 feet, rising to 1,800 in the afternoon. The high will be near 43.

Chance of precipitation is 100 %. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.