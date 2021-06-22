Tedford Joseph Riley 1929 - 2021

Tedford Joseph Riley passed away June 22, 2021, at the age of 92 in his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born March 13, 1929, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Willis Winfield and Anna Eliza (Bauer) Riley. He loved growing things and always had a garden. He ran a hydroponic business growing tomatoes in greenhouses. Most of his working years were in the glass business. He loved watching cowboy movies.

He is survived by five children, James D. Frank, Jeffery L. Frank, Charmaine V. (Riley) Cooper, Tedford J. Riley II, and Anthony K. Riley; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Willis Winfield Riley II; a sister, Janet Charmaine Riley; and his wife, Victoria V. Cirillo.

He spent four years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings.

There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.