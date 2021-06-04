Ted Lopuszynski 1938 - 2021

Ted Lopuszynski was born in 1938 in Dmytrow, Poland. They were interned by Russians and deported to Siberia, where they lived in Polish displaced person camps in Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and England. Ted settled in Vancouver, Washington, and became a citizen in 1957. In 1960, he graduated from Washington State University with a degree in political science. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an officer from 1960 to 1970. He settled in McMinnville in 1970, and served as a county commissione for 24 years. Ted was so proud to be a Marine. He would always say, “Once a Marine, always a Marine." Ted loved to laugh and is known for telling a clean joke.

Ted is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cathy Lopuszynski; his son, Michael (Tiffany); his daughter, Judith (Kerri); his granddaughters, Sarah (Richard), and Brittni (Ryan); his grandson, Mikey; and his great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Riley.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. James Catholic Church. To leave condolences, visit wwwmacyandson.com.