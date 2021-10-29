Tattoo shop owner reported missing

Submitted photo

Jesse Michael McFerran, a Lafayette resident who owns the Fancy Rabbit Art Collective tattoo business, 413 N.E. Third St., in McMinnville, has been reported missing to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

He last communicated with someone at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, according to his wife, Victoria Ward.

The last possible sighting of him was in Washington County on Boones Ferry Road between Tonka and Warm Springs streets, Ward said. She said he was wearing a black jacket at the time. A client of his reported the sighting.

McFerran, 38, is described as 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He is heavily tattooed, with a bird tattoo on his left check. He has a nose ring in each nostril.

Anyone with information regarding McFerran’s whereabouts is asked to call Ward at 971-237-8849, or the Yamhill Communications Agency non-dispatch number at 503-434-6500, and ask for the sheriff’s office.